10 States Getting Hammered By The Collapse Of The Euro

Gus Lubin
Despite the perks of discounts trip to Greece and dirt cheap real estate on the Riviera, beleaguered American manufacturers are getting hammered by the collapse of the euro.

Europe’s currency is down approximately 20% from 2009, and it may keep falling and approach parity with the dollar.

This is rough news for Obama’s plan to double exports over five years, because for one of our biggest trading partners, American goods are getting WAY more expensive.

#10 Delaware

2009 euro exports: $1.6 billion

Loss of value: $0.3 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.5%

Key markets: UK (#2), Germany (#3), Netherlands (#11)

Note: Loss of value assumes a 20% loss of value for the euro. Export data from Tradestats Express.

#9 Louisiana

2009 euro exports: $5.1 billion

Loss of value: $1.0 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.5%

Key markets: Netherlands (#6), Belgium (#9), Turkey (#15)

#8 Connecticut

2009 euro exports: $5.9 billion

Loss of value: $1.2 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.5%

Key markets: France (#1), Germany (#3), UK (#6)

#7 Washington

2009 euro exports: $10 billion

Loss of value: $2 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.6%

Key markets: Ireland (#6), France (#9), Germany (#10)

#6 Massachusetts

2009 euro exports: $11.1 billion

Loss of value: $2.2 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.6%

Key markets: UK (#1), Netherlands (#3), Germany (#4)

#5 Indiana

2009 euro exports: $7.0 billion

Loss of value: $1.4 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.6%

Key markets: UK (#3), France (#4), Germany (#5)

#4 West Virginia

2009 euro exports: $2.0 billion

Loss of value: $0.4 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.7%

Key markets: Netherlands (#3), Belgium (#4), France (#6)

#3 Kentucky

2009 euro exports: $6.0 billion

Loss of value: $1.2 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.8%

Key markets: France (#2), UK (#3), Netherlands (#8)

#2 South Carolina

2009 euro exports: $6.6 billion

Loss of value: $1.3 billion

Damage to state economy: 0.9%

Key markets: Germany (#1), UK (#6), France (#7)

#1 Utah

2009 euro exports: $5.3 billion

Loss of value: $1.0 billion

Damage to state economy: 1.0%

Key markets: UK (#1), Belgium (#10), Germany (#12)

