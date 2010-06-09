10 States Getting Hammered By The Collapse Of The Euro

Despite the perks of discounts trip to Greece and dirt cheap real estate on the Riviera, beleaguered American manufacturers are getting hammered by the collapse of the euro.



Europe’s currency is down approximately 20% from 2009, and it may keep falling and approach parity with the dollar.

This is rough news for Obama’s plan to double exports over five years, because for one of our biggest trading partners, American goods are getting WAY more expensive.

