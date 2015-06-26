'Heroes' is returning to NBC -- Here's the first trailer for the rebooted show

NBC has released the first trailer for its “Heroes” reboot, “Heroes: Reborn.”

Other than flashes of a few favourite characters — the man with the horn-rimmed glasses (Jack Coleman) and Hiro (Masi Oka) with an added soul patch — the show will consist of new characters with new abilities. Original series creator Tim Kring will also return.

“Heroes: Reborn” be a 13-episode event series, premiering Thursday, September 24.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of NBC.



