Futures markets are trailing off this morning, though not wildly so. It seems the big World Cup matches are determined to keep things fairly quiet once again.



But watch gold. Yesterday it nearly broke a record, and after a flattish overnight session, it just started picking up steam again. Watch it today.

Photo: KITCO

