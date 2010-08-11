Here We Go: Spain Is Considering A Reversal Of Planned Spending Cuts

That was quick.



Spain’s austerity plans, aimed at bringing the government’s finances under control, are already starting to unravel.

The lowest hanging fruit? Infrastructure spending cuts.

EU Observer:

The cut in infrastructure has been very sharp,” Mr Zapatero said at a widely reported news conference on Tuesday (10 August) after meeting King Juan Carlo in Palma de Mallorca. “[In] 10 to 15 days we will be able to give some positive news in relation to restoring investment activity in infrastructure.”

Alleviating the cuts will be possible only if “financial stability allows some leeway in the budget for 2011,” the prime minister explained, however.

He noted that the Spanish economy may not rebound as well as expected in the third quarter. “It is foreseeable that the third quarter will not be as strong as the second,” Mr Zapatero said.

Spending cuts are extremely hard to push through when an economy is weak. They’re not a one-off affair, after you announce them you then need to grit your teeth and bear the ongoing economic pain. It’s already a bit too much for Mr. Zapatero, and it’s only been a couple months.

There ‘ll be more of this to come, from other nations as well. The Spanish 10-year bond yield has indeed moved higher, but remains well below the levels it hit during the worst of the recent Eurozone crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.