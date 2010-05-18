Here We Go: Market Makes Big Move Down, Dow Off 160, Oil Falls Below $70

After see-saw action in the morning, the bulls are definitely making a serious move right now.



The Dow is off another 160, or more than 1.5%. The NASDAQ is also oss 1.5%.

Oil is below $70 now, a major level, and the euro is below $1.23.

CNBC correctly observes that today is unusual in that the selloff seems to have happened just as Europe closed, the oppsotie of what’s been happening in recent weeks.

