Here We Go Again: Riot Police Throw Tear Gas At Greek Austerity Protesters

It’s still amazing to think that Flash Crash came just over a year ago, on a day when Greek austerity protesters were on TV clashing with police.



And today… Greek austerity protesters are out clashing with police, according to Reuters.

The country is under the grip of a general strike, as failure to meet austerity goals has been met with even more plans for cuts.

All that being said, the Athens market is surging today, currently up 2.5%.

