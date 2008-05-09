Here We Go Again... Microsoft's Mundie Reopens Yahoo Door

So much for Microsoft’s “we’ve moved on” schtick.



Microsoft (MSFT) has sent emissaries all over the globe this week to deliver the message that the Yahoo (YHOO) deal is as dead as a doornail, but now one of them, Craig Mundie, has either fallen horribly off message–or the negotiations are basically back on.

Here’s what Chief Strategy Officer Mundie told Reuters in Indonesia:

“The market may wish that the Yahoo deal may come back together, but Microsoft at least at this point assumes it’s over.”

“At least at this point.” “Assumes.” Those weren’t the words Microsoft was using two days ago. And Mundie was just getting warmed up:

“Yahoo could always come back again and say please buy us for $33 (a share) and I’m sure we might reconsider it but we’re not assuming that’s going to happen,” added Mundie, who took over as Microsoft’s lead visionary on technology from co-founder Bill Gates in 2006.

Translation: We reiterate our bid of $33. We’re done with begging, but if Jerry is tired of getting his fanny spanked by Gordon Crawford and other huge shareholders and wants to bring the deal papers up to Redmond, we’ll sign them.

Below: Aaron Task and I rant on Yahoo TechTicker two days ago about what Yahoo will have to do to get the deal done now that Microsoft has pulled its bid (i.e., what Jerry will agree to when he takes those papers to Redmond):



