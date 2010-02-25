Here They Go, Australia Set To Resume The Tightening Cycle Next Tuesday

After taking a breather, Australia is set to resume tightening rates next week:



The Herald Sun:

THE Reserve Bank will almost certainly lift the official interest rate by 25 points next Tuesday.

Both the governor Glenn Stevens and his deputy Ric Battellino have ‘told us so.’

Not, obviously, in specific words. Indeed they haven’t even yet ‘told’ their fellow board members. The management’s recommendation will be finalised and sent to board members today.

Further, any prediction of what might emerge from Tuesday’s meeting has to carry one big and one small asterisk.

Read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.