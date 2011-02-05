HERE THEY COME: China's Facebook Buys US Gaming Startup For $400 Million

Tencent, the biggest social network in China, is the third most valuable internet company in the world after Google and Amazon. And now they’ve acquired gaming startup Riot Games for $400 million, Bloomberg says.



This is the biggest ever investment by a Chinese tech company in the US.

This is obviously good. The US tech ecosystem needs more exits, so deep-pocketed Chinese companies joining the list of potential acquirers for startups is good. And there’s no reason why China’s tech giants shouldn’t play globally when America’s do.

But plenty of people will point out that China has very protectionist policies when it comes to its own internet market. And people in general freak out whenever a Chinese company buys a Western one.

