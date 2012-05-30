You Missed The Biggest Interview In Apple CEO Tim Cook's Career Last Night

Nicholas Carlson

AllThingsD has posted video highlights from last night’s interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Below, we’ve embedded a 16-minute overview as well as a handful of clips from Cook’s most interesting moments.

The 16 minute overview:

Steve Jobs was the best person on the world at “flipping on something so fast”:

Cook on the future of tablets, and how they need to free from the PC:

Cook says Apple is going to double down on product secrecy, but be the most transparent company in the world on supplier responsibility and environmental issues:

Cook says patent wars are a “pain in the arse”:

Cook talks about Apple TV, and how television is an area for improvement:

Apple isn’t going to back off Siri, says Cook:

