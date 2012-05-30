You Missed The Biggest Interview In Apple CEO Tim Cook's Career Last Night

AllThingsD has posted video highlights from last night’s interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook.



Below, we’ve embedded a 16-minute overview as well as a handful of clips from Cook’s most interesting moments.

The 16 minute overview:



Steve Jobs was the best person on the world at “flipping on something so fast”:



Cook on the future of tablets, and how they need to free from the PC:



Cook says Apple is going to double down on product secrecy, but be the most transparent company in the world on supplier responsibility and environmental issues:



Cook says patent wars are a “pain in the arse”:



Cook talks about Apple TV, and how television is an area for improvement:



Apple isn’t going to back off Siri, says Cook:



