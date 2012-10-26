Here Is The Apology To Samsung Apple Was Forced To Post

Apple is being forced by UK courts to post an apology to Samsung for accusing it of ripping off Apple’s design.



The apology is up on Apple’s website now. Hilariously, this is mostly just a bigger insult to Samsung than anything else. The notice specifically says Samsung is “not as cool” as Apple. And it talks about how Samsung has been found to steal Apple’s design elsewhere in the world.

Check it out:

Photo: Apple

