Here's Your Chance To Go To Work For Fred Wilson: Help Him Write A Keynote

The Web 2.0 conference juggernaut is coming to NYC this fall. On September 16-19 there will be a Web 2.0 Expo at the Javits centre.



The conference organisers have asked me to give a keynote at 3pm on Wednesday, September 17th. And they’d like me to talk about the evolution of the web industry in NYC over the past fifteen years.

Last week I picked a title for my talk. It will be:

New York’s Web Industry

From 1995 to 2008: From Nascent to Ascendent

I am very fortunate to have been hanging around the web business in NYC since the start and I’ve witnessed some amazing things. I only have 25 minutes to tell a story that really deserves a much longer treatment. But that’s the time I’ve been allotted.

I am planning a highly visual presentation that will tell the story in words, pictures, audio and video clips. I’ll provide the colour commentary.

Here’s where you all come in. I’d like to peer produce this speech. We’ve created a wiki page where we’d like people to contribute anything that they think is worthy of being in the keynote speech. We are specifically looking for links, quotes, audio, and video, but if you’ve got something important to contribute that’s in another form, please send it our way.

We’ve also set up a delicious tag if that’s easier for you. It’s nywebhistory.

I’d also like to ask for suggestions for books I should read in preparation for the talk. It’s only a month and a half away so I have to get busy. Please leave any book suggestions in the comments please.

