Here's What iPhone 3G Owners Are Complaining About

Not all of us have bought iPhone 2.0s yet. So sometimes it’s hard to figure out whether the carping we’ve been hearing has been from disappointed fanboys who expected the phone to come with a jetpack, or from clear-eyed consumers pointing out real flaws.



But this video makes us think that maybe some of the complaints are legit (Note to Apple fanatics — we know this clip is more than a week old. This is for the rest of us). For instance: If the new phone isn’t notably faster than the old one, what’s the point of paying more for 3G access?



SAI senior editor Dan Frommer agrees: He informs us that he plans on harassing AT&T for a refund on his monthly service charge until the situation improves.

iPhone 3G A Month Later: Excellent, Not Euphoric

