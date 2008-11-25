Here's One Art Market That's Heating Up

Caroline Waxler

Julian Schnabel, successful artist, director (“The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”), and now real estate mogul, is having trouble on the homefront. His pink palazzo homefront, Chupi, a fancy building in Manhattan’s West Village where pads go for $20 million a pop, that is. Richard Gere lives in the building as well. (Though he’s not having an affair as far as we can tell.)

NY Post via NY Mag:

Julian Schnabel and his wife, Olatz, have each hired divorce lawyers because Schabs has been carrying on with his filmmaking collaborator Rula Jebreal, who’s maybe living in the Chupi a floor away from the wife, Cindy Adams reports.

Schnabel walks around the neighbourhood in a bathrobe a lot. Hmmm.

Oh, and that’s his wife, pictured above.

 

