HERE THEY ARE: Headline Numbers From Australia's Budget Are In

Australian federal Treasurer Wayne Swan unveiled his sixth budget in Canberra tonight. We’ll be covering the best of the reaction from everywhere on Business Insider this evening but here are the key points:

BOTTOM LINE

The deficit comes out at $19.4 billion

Projected $18 billion deficit next year

Return to a tiny surplus of $800m projected in 2015-16, $6 billion-plus the year after

KEY SAVINGS MEASURES

Crackdown on corporate tax loopholes to chase down around another $4 billion in revenue from business over the next four years

Increase of 0.5% to the Medicare levy confirmed to fund National Disability Insurance Scheme, or DisabilityCare – brings in over $3 billion a year

Abolishing the baby bonus

An ATO crackdown on the use of trusts to avoid tax and an expanded use of data matching to ensure compliance, with a combined revenue result of almost $1 billion over four years

Phasing out the net medical expenses tax offset, saving over $900m (it gets replaced by aspects of the DisabilityCare)

Changing the eligibility for R&D tax concessions, so they only apply to companies with an aggregate turnover of $20 billion – saving the government $1.1 billion over four years

Increasing the threshold that allows the government to raid “lost” superannuation accounts from $2000 to $3000 over the next three years – netting the government around $118 million

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Projected growth of 3% this year

Reduced to 2.75% in 2013-14 but recovering to 3% in 2014-15

UNEMPLOYMENT

Projected to be 5.5% for the June quarter of this year, then rising slightly over the following two years to 5.75% – some economists suspect it will be higher.

INFLATION

Projected at 2.5% through the year to June this year, moderating to 2.25% over the following two years

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.