HERE IT IS: Jack Dorsey's Three-Part Plan To Fix Twitter

Jack Dorsey spoke at Columbia University’s Journalism School today, one day after anouncing he would become lead product development at Twitter as executive chairmain.



He outlined three goals for his return:

Make Twitter easier for normal people to use and understand.

Help people who use the site to get information, not to Tweet.

Steer developers away from creating apps that could be features Twitter will likely build itself.

Focusing on making Twitter a better media platform is smart.

That’s how people actually use the service, according to a Cornell and Yahoo study published yesterday.

Read about it here: The Truth About Twitter: It’s The Evening News

