Here It Is Folks, Mortgage Rates Heading Higher Post-Fed MBS Purchases

In all it’s (in-)glory courtesy of Zillow.
Mortgage rates for 30-year fixed mortgages continued to rise this week, with the current rate borrowers were quoted on Zillow Mortgage Marketplace at 5.08%, up from 4.93% at this same time last week. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate spiked Sunday at 5.14 per cent before falling to 5.05 per cent Monday.
The good news. If you you want to play ARM roulette, it’s cheaper:
Additionally, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate on Tuesday morning was 4.37% and for 5/1 ARMs, 3.68%.
Photo: Zillow
Also from Zillow, the current extension of the homebuyer tax credit ends April 30, so…. buy now!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.