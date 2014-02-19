HERE IT COMES: A Huge Storm Is About To Hit Sydney

A huge storm is on the way to Sydney, with workers being urged to leave work early.

Check out this screengrab from the Bureau of Meteorology’s weather radar.

Authorities have warned of delays, as a deluge of rain is expected which could cause delays and isolated flash-flooding.

Here’s a hint of what’s coming from a photo just posted on Twitter by Wallabies legend David Pocock

This sky is incredible! Sitting in Commonwealth Park enjoying the view across the lake. #Canberra #CBR #nofilter pic.twitter.com/zIv6qdGln4 — David Pocock (@pocockdavid) February 19, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.