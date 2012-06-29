Here's Your First Look At Google Drive For iPhone and iPad

Google Drive, the Dropbox-like cloud storage service, is now live for iPhone and iPad.



The app lets you store photos, documents, etc. to your Google account and integrates nicely with Google Docs. It also includes offline search, which is super handy if you don’t have a connection.

Even better, Drive can search the contents of documents for specific keywords. With built-in photo recognition, you don’t even need to search a file name, just the object you took a photo of.

We took the app for a spin so you can see everything it can do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.