Here's Your First Look At Google Drive For iPhone and iPad

Google Drive, the Dropbox-like cloud storage service, is now live for iPhone and iPad.

The app lets you store photos, documents, etc. to your Google account and integrates nicely with Google Docs. It also includes offline search, which is super handy if you don’t have a connection.

Even better, Drive can search the contents of documents for specific keywords. With built-in photo recognition, you don’t even need to search a file name, just the object you took a photo of.

We took the app for a spin so you can see everything it can do.

Tap to open.

The welcome screen. Sign in with your Google account.

This is the first screen you see after logging in. All your documents are listed here.

If you click the arrow button next to any document you can access a few settings. Here is where you can also mark a document for offline editing.

The iPad app has more space to move around in so it is easier to see your work.

You can also see documents that have been shared with you. This feature makes collaboration easy.

Users can also view documents that they have marked available for offline editing.

The settings app contains a few tweaks.

You can also check on storage usage here as well.

The iPhone icon is the same as the iPad's.

Similar welcome screen just shrunken down.

Sign in with your Google account like before.

The interface here is a little crunched but has the same options.

Here is how your documents list looks on the iPhone.

Your document details.

Marking a document offline is easy here too. Just flip the switch.

Now check this out...

