Here Is Your Economy: Everyone's Slowing Down, But Apple Is Completely Going Nuts

Photo: Associated Press

Well, the after-hours news paints a pretty-much perfect view of the economy. Most earnings continue to disappoint a little: Yahoo, VMWare, etc., all are basically ho-hum.The exception: Apple, which is going completely bezerk, and is up 3.7% after hours, after killing it on revenues.



Apple’s strong performance is enough to bring the whole market up, but not because it represents anything other than the fact that the company is killing it..

