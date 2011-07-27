Here Is Your Chinese Riot Video Of The Day

Today’s outbreak of Chinese unrest took place in Anshun in Guizhou, after officials apparently beat to death a disabled fruit vendor.



Thousands of people gathered on the street, throwing stones at police and turning over a government vehicle, according to Reuters. 30 protesters and 10 police officers were injured in the unrest.

Yesterday protesters flipped a police car and attacked police officers in Foshan.

It’s hard to say whether riots are getting more common in China. Back in 2009 there were already an estimated 274 protests per day. In any case there is a potential for widespread unrest due to corruption or price inflation.

Here’s a video of police marching into Anshun:



And injured villagers in Anshun:

