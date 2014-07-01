Australian PMI Falls To 48.9, Another Sign The Economy Is Slowing

Shadow Treasurer Joe Hockey Visits Adelaide Manufacturing Business (Picture: Getty/Morne de Klerk)

The Australian Industry Group (AiG) has just released its Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for June and it is not a good read.

The headline PMI only fell 0.3 points to 48.9 points but at below the 50 level, this is in the contractionary zone and going the wrong direction.

More worryingly, the manufacturing production and sales both moved back into contraction, printing 49.4 and 46.7 respectively. New orders managed to keep its head above water but still lost 3.9 points to 51.2.

AiG PMI Sub-Indices

This is not the manufacturing sector that the RBA is looking for or the economy needs and the reversals in production, sales and orders are troubling.

AiG chief executive Innes Willox said that the high Aussie dollar is weighing once again with import competing businesses noting it as a specific concern.

We’ll hear from the RBA at 2.30pm today on whether this data and the high Aussie is troubling them as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.