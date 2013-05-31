Here Is Why The RBA Will Keep The Cash Rate On Hold At Its Meeting Next Week: HSBC

Photo:

In a note out this morning, HSBC Australia & New Zealand chief economist Paul Bloxham explains why Australia’s central bank will keep the cash rate on hold at its meeting next week.

Since the last board meeting the AUD has depreciated by 5% in trade-weighted terms, loosening monetary conditions

The lower AUD should help support Australia’s great rebalancing act, as it takes some pressure off exchange rate-sensitive industries

With financial conditions loosening and rebalancing already progressing, we expect the RBA to remain on hold

The last time it met, the cash rate was cut to a record low of 2.75%, which HSBC thinks was the result of the stubbornly-high Australian dollar.

