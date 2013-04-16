Here Is What To Watch Out For When The Big Miners Release Production Reports This Week

Photo:
This week the big miners will lift the lid on production reports, with Rio Tinto’s expected as early as today.
Here’s what you need to watch for, courtesy of JBWere.
Some time tomorrow, BHP will reveal its third quarter 2013 production report for the three months to March.
Watch for:
- Continued improvement of United States shale volumes after last quarter’s record. The split of gas versus liquid will also be interesting
- Thermal coal volumes could miss given weak coal markets
- Coking coal volumes. Need volumes to go up to start seeing productivity gains come through and costs reduce
Some time today RIO will release its 1Q13 production report for the three months to March.
Watch for:
- JBWere has iron ore volumes up quarter-on-quarter which may be at risk given weather issues
- Potential update on KUC landslide – earnings impact, recovering capaex and timing
- Thermal coal volumes could miss given weak end markets
Fortescue Metals Group has their third quarter 2013 production report for the three months to March out Thursday.
Watch for:
- Update on TPI sale progress and pricing expectations
- Early progress of Firetale
- Any change tp timing/capex guidance for Kings
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.