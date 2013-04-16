Here Is What To Watch Out For When The Big Miners Release Production Reports This Week

Photo:

This week the big miners will lift the lid on production reports, with Rio Tinto’s expected as early as today.

Here’s what you need to watch for, courtesy of JBWere.

Some time tomorrow, BHP will reveal its third quarter 2013 production report for the three months to March.

Watch for:

Continued improvement of United States shale volumes after last quarter’s record. The split of gas versus liquid will also be interesting

Thermal coal volumes could miss given weak coal markets

Coking coal volumes. Need volumes to go up to start seeing productivity gains come through and costs reduce

Some time today RIO will release its 1Q13 production report for the three months to March.

Watch for:

JBWere has iron ore volumes up quarter-on-quarter which may be at risk given weather issues

Potential update on KUC landslide – earnings impact, recovering capaex and timing

Thermal coal volumes could miss given weak end markets

Fortescue Metals Group has their third quarter 2013 production report for the three months to March out Thursday.

Watch for:

Update on TPI sale progress and pricing expectations

Early progress of Firetale

Any change tp timing/capex guidance for Kings

