Here Is What The Turkish Border Looks Like While ISIS Besieges Syrian Border Town Kobani

Digital Globe, a high-resolution satellite imagery company, released the following image of the Turkish border where refugees are fleeing the bloodshed in Kobani, a Syrian border town currently under an ISIS siege.

CNN’s Hala Gorani notes that the photo shows “100s of cars abandoned at Turkey border by refugees fleeing Kobani fighting.”

Earlier this week the US began airdropping weapons, ammunition, and aid in the Syrian border town of Kobani to help ill-equipped Kurdish forces who are trying to counter ISIS fighters surrounding the crucial Syrian border.

“ISIS decided Kobani was important to them. This provided us with an opportunity,” a senior Obama administration official said after the equipment deliver. Another official added that ISIS would “suffer significant losses for its focus on Kobani.”

The US military had conducted 135 total airstrikes in Kobani, killing “hundreds” of ISIS fighters in hopes to slow the group’s advances into the city, according to US Central Command.

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014.

Here’s a look at Kobani’s location near the Turkey-Syria border:

Arsenal for Democracy/Wikimedia Black is ISIS control, Yellow is Kurds, Red is Syrian regime, and Green is Free Syrian Army

Michael B. Kelley contributed to this report.

