Here Is What It Is Like To Watch Rick Santorum Campaign In New Hampshire

Rick Santorum is riding high off his “tie” with Mitt Romney in Iowa, and he is attracting massive overflow crowds in New Hampshire. But is isn’t as simple as that. The Rick Santorum events are very well-attended, but he isn’t beloved everywhere he goes.



While all the other candidates took the afternoon off to prepare for tonight’s debate, Rick Santorum gave a speech to an overflow crowd in Hollis, New Hampshire.

This doesn't quite do it justice, but the red barn Santorum's campaign chose as a campaign stop looked like it was drawn by Norman Rockwell. People were coming from out of state to see him. (See that plate?) There were independent political button sellers showing off their fresh Santorum pins. $5 can get you a Santorum pin and one that says 'Annoy A Liberal, Work Hard and Be Happy' There were perhaps 300 people in the barn and another 200 or so stuck outside (including me), so Rick jumped on a platform and took a few questions. Before Rick was even done with the first question about electability, I could tell that this spectator was anxious to create a moment. But Santorum was busy explaining how he was elected in districts and a state that was hostile to Republicans, and that his one loss in 2006 'was a really bad year for Republicans.' Our troublemaker got his chance and asked how Santorum could call himself a conservative if he supported government telling us not to get abortions or marry people of the same sex. Then asked about earmarks. One of the weird things about Santorum's campaign is that he seems to have angered so many liberals that they come to his events and ask him hostile questions about the separation of Church and state, or his social conservatism. All of the other Republican candidates are against abortion and gay marriage, but they never get called out like this. Every Santorum event seems to have conflict. Rick Santorum went in, and at first I was stranded with the overflow crowd... But eventually I climbed in to the back of the Barn, where there was a half finished platform, that people stood on and under. People remained quiet to hear the candidate. Eventually I climbed up and got this wide shot of the barn, absolutely packed, to see the latest Not-Mitt-Romney candidate. I'd have to say that New Hampshire politics has a charm to it, even when it is contentious, the room feels friendly and full of high-minded civic duty. It's uplifting, really. And Santorum kept at it, trying to define himself as a social conservative who would fight for America's values, and for middle-class jobs. And New Hampshire voters kept pressing him for details. Overall it was a successful event for a campaign brimming with confidence. Can't get enough Santorum? CHECK OUT THE SH*T SANTORUM SAYS>>>>>

