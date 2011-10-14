Things Are About To Get Real At Occupy Wall Street, As NYPD Prepares To End The Party Tomorrow

Photo: Bruce Krasting

Last night, Mayor Bloomberg told the protesters that Zuccotti Park would be cleaned tomorrow morning at 7 AM.Naturally, this would require Occupy Wall Street to temporarily clear out of the space. Something the protesters are definitely not willing to do.



They’re sceptical of the motivation behind this clean-up. And perhaps they should be. According to Bloomberg, Police Commissioner Ray Kelly did say that they would not be able to get their gear back after the cleaners were done.

Here’s what they think in their own words:

…last night Mayor Bloomberg and the NYPD notified Occupy Wall Street participants about plans to “clean the park”—the site of the Wall Street protests—tomorrow starting at 7am. “Cleaning” was used as a pretext to shut down “Bloombergville” a few months back, and to shut down peaceful occupations elsewhere.

Bloomberg says that the park will be open for public usage following the cleaning, but with a notable caveat: Occupy Wall Street participants must follow the “rules”. These rules include, “no tarps or sleeping bags” and “no lying down.”

So Occupy Wall Street has decided to fight it, in their own way.

Just now, the group ended an emergency meeting of their General Assembly to discuss how they would address this threat to their occupation. First and foremost, they decided they would clean the park. They already had a sanitation crew, but now its all hands on deck for a massive clean-up effort.

“Let’s make the park beautiful,” said one protester. The human microphone echoed him, and the crowd started to disperse.

But that’s just today. The speaker followed that comment with a demand. “We need everyone here at 6 AM to defend our space.”

Sounds like a serious showdown. We’ll be there.

WATCH: The New York Observer has a video of Occupy Wall Street protestors cleaning up Zuccotti Park in the rain, looks like they’re on the way to making the park beautiful.

