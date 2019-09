Adam Sandler’s “Thanksgiving Song” has been the most-searched for Thanksgiving-related clip for the past two years.



This proves the comedian had some high points before the abomination that is “Jack and Jill.”

Here’s the song:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.