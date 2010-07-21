Here Is The True Horror Of Our Employment Recovery

Photo: Wikimedia

The realities of the long-term unemployment situation in the U.S. are starting to sink in, and it isn’t positive, not even over the next decade.Jobs growth looks set to be much smaller than hoped for, according to the left-wing centre for Economic and Policy Research (via The Huffington Post).



This report shows the threat of just what the unemployment situation could look like, with population growth factored in, over the next decade. It looks at how it might be impacted by different growth rates and shows how scandalous the CBO’s projections really are.

