Here Is The True Horror Of Our Employment Recovery

Gregory White
1920s Soup Line Unemployment

Photo: Wikimedia

The realities of the long-term unemployment situation in the U.S. are starting to sink in, and it isn’t positive, not even over the next decade.Jobs growth looks set to be much smaller than hoped for, according to the left-wing centre for Economic and Policy Research (via The Huffington Post).

This report shows the threat of just what the unemployment situation could look like, with population growth factored in, over the next decade. It looks at how it might be impacted by different growth rates and shows how scandalous the CBO’s projections really are.

The monthly change in employment, finally moving to positive territory.

Source: CEPR via Huffington Post

But that change is minimal compared to what we lost.

Source: CEPR via Huffington Post

And if we had the rate from the 70's or 80's, it might not be that bad.

Source: CEPR via Huffington Post

Or even the 1990's rate of recovery would not be insufferable.

Source: CEPR via Huffington Post

We would be back to normal by 2014, with the 2000s rate.

Source: CEPR via Huffington Post

But we would not match labour force growth until 2021.

Source: CEPR via Huffington Post

And the CBO may have some rosy projections.

Source: CEPR via Huffington Post

