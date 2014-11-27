Here Is The Statement Michael Clarke Read On Behalf Of Phillip Hughes' Family

On behalf of the Hughes family, Australian Cricket Captain Michael Clarke has just read out a statement after the tragic death of his team mate Phillip Hughes.

Here’s the statement.

“We are devastated by the loss of our much loved son and brother Phillip. It’s been a very difficult few days and we appreciate all the support we have received from family, friends, players, Cricket Australia and the general public. Cricket was Phillip’s life and we as a family share that love of the game with him. We would like to thank all the medical and nursing staff at St Vincent’s Hospital and Cricket NSW medical staff for their great efforts with Phillip. We love you.”