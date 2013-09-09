Here Is The Resignation Letter Kevin Rudd Sent To The Governor General

Getty / Stefan Postles

The Governor General’s office has released the letter Kevin Rudd sent to resign his post as prime minister, after losing the federal election at the weekend.

And here is the response from Quentin Bryce:

The Labor government was defeated in a landslide on Saturday night, though managed to maintain more than 50 seats in the House of Representatives.

The result was not as bad as many commentators and polls predicted, though does give the Coalition a clear majority in the Lower House.

