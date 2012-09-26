Here Is The Plan Marissa Mayer Just Announced To Yahoo Employees

Photo: Fortune Live Media

After two months on the job, new Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer today held an all-hands meeting with employees to announce her turnaround plan for the company.We are starting to get details on what, exactly, she said. We’re not going to describe our sourcing, because we want to keep people employed.



The big points seem to be that Yahoo will work very hard on personalisation and mobile.

Mayer’s strategy for mobile is interesting: apparently she is going to bring in people who can build great apps through “acqui-hires.”

Also, Mayer seems bent on hiring more talent into the company, giving that talent resources, and then holding employees accountable.

Mayer, we’re told, emphasised making things faster at Yahoo.

Mayer did not speak much about specific products, like search, front page, Yahoo Finance, or Yahoo Sports, as had been predicted.

She did not talk about any future layoffs, opting to keep things “very positive.”

Here are the broad outlines of what she did say:

Mayer defined Yahoo. Paraphrasing, she told employees: “Yahoo, as a company, excels at personalisation across content and ads.”

She emphasised user growth, ad sales, improving ad tools, and attracting better talent.

Mayer said that Yahoo will do more “acqui-hires,” where it buys small companies not for their products, but for their engineering talent.

Mayer outlined Yahoo’s guiding strategy:

The goal is to become something users touch every day.

Yahoo will focus more. To paraphrase: “Do more of what we’re good at and less of what we’re not.”

Yahoo will be partner friendly.

Yahoo will be strong in mobile by 2015.

Projects will only be green-lit if they can scale to 100 million users or $100 million in revenue.

Yahoo will move faster, giving employees more deadlines, ownership, resources, and tools.

Mayer said Yahoo will nurture talent through “the Four Cs.”

They are:

Culture

Company goals

Calibration

Compensation.

