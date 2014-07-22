Here Is The Perfect Explanation Of The Investment Outlook Over the Next 12 Months In One Sentence

getty/Scott Olson

Investment returns have been very positive over the last year for most investors. But that money has been banked and the outlook for this financial year seems somewhat more clouded.

It’s a theme AMP Capital’s Head of Investment Strategy and Chief Economist Shane Oliver has picked up on in his latest edition of Oliver’s Insights.

While Oliver says we won’t see a repeat of the last 12 months, he remains positive. Here is outlook encapsulated in one excellent sentence:

Investors should expect returns to slow over the year ahead and prospects for an eventual Fed rate hike could cause a bit of volatility, but returns are likely to remain solid as share valuations are still reasonable, the global economy continues to grow, the Australian growth outlook improves and monetary conditions remain easy.

