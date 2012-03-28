Here Is The Moment When Justice Alito Shredded Verrilli At The Obamacare Hearings

Justice Samuel Alito dominated the questioning at the Obamacare hearings at the Supreme Court today.



Listen below as he tears into the arguments that Solicitor General Donald Verrilli presented questioning how far federal government power may extend..

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

• Why The Court’s ‘Obamacare’ Ruling Will Be The Most Important Since Roe v. Wade

• LISTEN: Obama’s Lawyer Had A Meltdown Just 25 Seconds Into His Supreme Court Argument Today

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.