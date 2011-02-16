Here Is The Latest Way Men And Women Are Polar Opposites

Photo: Noella Choi via Flickr

A recent study reveals a new way men and women differ. Mark Murphy, founder and CEO of Leadership IQ and author of HARD GOALS, discovered that each sex sets goals differently.



After polling 4,690 people, Murphy found:

Women care more about goals than men. They’re more emotionally attached to them and they’re more likely to see them through even when goals are tough to complete.

Men are better at visualising goals than women. This gives them more direction and focus.

Women procrastinate more than men. Men feel a sense of urgency when completing goals. Women don’t, so they procrastinate which can ultimately lead to failure.

Women set tougher goals than men. Theirs are generally more challenging so women have a greater sense of achievement when they accomplished a goal.

With these differences in mind, Murphy has come up with a few ways men and women can more effectively set goals. After all, 85% of New Year’s Resolutions are abandoned within 90 days.

For men, he suggests getting emotionally attached to goals, setting more difficult goals, and generating social accountability for goals.

For women, Murphy says to spend more time visualising goals, creating a greater sense of urgency, and making to-do lists.

Luckily, there are new sites coming out that can help people stay on track. Stikk.com is an “online commitment store” that lets people register goals, have friends monitor progress, and charge the goal setter’s bank account if they don’t complete it in time. A solution like Stikk gives men and women the visualisation, social accountability, and sense of urgency they need to see things through.

About the author of the study: Mark Murphy is founder and CEO of Leadership IQ, a top-rated provider of leadership training based in Washington and Atlanta. He is the author of HARD GOALS (Nov. 2010; McGraw-Hill) and HUNDRED PERCENTERS, and has been featured in Fortune, Forbes and Businessweek and other publications, as well as on CBS Sunday Morning, 20/20 and the Fox Business Network.”

