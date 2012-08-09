LEAKED: Here Is The Front Of The iPhone 5, Taken Apart

Photo: NoWhereElse

Another day, another (alleged) leaked iPhone 5 part.Today, French gadget blog NowhereElse has uncovered this photo of the entire front assembly of what appears to be Apple’s next phone.



The photo clearly shows all of the sensors, the alleged Sharp display, smaller Sim Card tray, and a few other major components. Everything in this photo is in line with all of the previous rumours we’ve been seeing around the web.

