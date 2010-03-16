Here Is The Dodd Financial Overhaul In Full

STRONG CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION WATCHDOG

The new independent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will have the sole job of protecting American consumers from unfair, deceptive and abusive financial products and practices and will ensure people get the clear information they need on loans and other financial products from credit card companies, mortgage brokers, banks and others.

American consumers already have protections against faulty appliances, contaminated food, and dangerous toys. With the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, they'll finally have a watchdog to oversee financial products, giving Americans confidence that there is a system in place that works for them -- not just big banks on Wall Street.

Why Change Is Needed: The economic crisis was driven by an across-the-board failure to protect consumers. When no one office has consumer protections as its top priority, consumer protections don't get the attention they need. The result has been unfair and deceptive practices being allowed to spread unchallenged, nearly bringing down the entire financial system.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Independent Head: Led by an independent director appointed by the President and confirmed by the

Senate.

Independent Budget: Dedicated budget paid by the Federal Reserve Board.

Independent Rule Writing: Able to autonomously write rules for consumer protections governing all

entities -- banks and non-banks -- offering consumer financial services or products.

Examination and Enforcement: Authority to examine and enforce regulations for banks and credit unions

with assets of over $10 billion and all mortgage-related businesses (lenders, servicers, mortgage brokers, and foreclosure scam operators) and large non-bank financial companies, such as large payday lenders, debt collectors, and consumer reporting agencies. Banks with assets of $10 billion or less will be examined by the appropriate bank regulator.

Consumer Protections: Consolidates and strengthens consumer protection responsibilities currently handled by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Office of Thrift Supervision, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Federal Reserve, National Credit Union Administration, and Federal Trade Commission.

Able to Act Fast: With this bureau on the lookout for bad deals and schemes, consumers won't have to wait for Congress to pass a law to be protected from bad business practices.

Educates: Creates a new Office of Financial Literacy.

Consumer Hotline: Creates a national consumer complaint hotline so consumers will have, for the first

time, a single toll-free number to report problems with financial products and services.

Accountability: Makes one office accountable for consumer protections. With many agencies sharing

responsibility, it's hard to know who is responsible for what, and easy for emerging problems that haven't

historically fallen under anyone's purview, to fall through the cracks.

Works with Bank Regulators: Coordinates with other regulators when examining banks to prevent undue

regulatory burden. Consults with regulators before a proposal is issued and regulators could appeal regulations if they believe would put the safety and soundness of the banking system or the stability of the financial system at risk.