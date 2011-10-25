Here Is The Bonkers Herman Cain Campaign Video Everyone Is Talking About

Photo: YouTube

Mark Block, the chief of staff of Herman Cain’s presidential campaign, stars in what may be the most ridiculous presidential campaign video ever.”We have run a campaign like no one has ever seen,” Block says in some of the least-inspiring dialogue ever. “But then, America has never seen a candidate like Herman Cain. We need you to get involved, because together we can do this — we can take this country back.”



As he finishes, Block smokes a cigarette while some song plays: “I am America. One voice. United We Stand.”

Watch the video below:

