Here Is The Christmas Wish List Of 18 Australian Entrepreneurs

When it comes to buying presents, if you’re anything like me, by the time Christmas arrives you’ve used all your good gift ideas on birthdays and anniversaries.

So, to prevent any head scratching and aimless aisle wandering this year Business Insider has spoken to a handful of Australian entrepreneurs to find out what they would like for Christmas to help you find the perfect gift for that entrepreneurial someone in your life.

The gift ideas range from onesies(!) to fitness accessories so there is plenty of inspiration to choose from now the countdown has begun.

Happy shopping and have a very merry Christmas!

Robin McGowan, co-founder InStitchu, would like a Belkin Wemo Switch, a powerpoint you can control with you your smartphone. Photo: belkin.com Gus Hashem, founder Diamond Emporium, would like a watch. Andrew Dowling, founder Tapestry, would like court-side seats to the NBA Finals. Photo: Getty Images Gen George, founder OneShift, would like a dragon onesie. Photo: asos.com Mitchell Harper, co-founder Bigcommerce, would like'To take my daughter to my wife's family farm, so she can feel what it's like to spend time in the country.' Photo: Getty Images Adam Dong, co-founder Oneflare, would like a border collie. Photo: border-collie-fun.com Daniel Flynn, co-founder Thankyou.co, would like some shoes that fit his big feet (size 14 is hard to find!) Photo: shopstyle.com CEO and cofounder of Zookal, Ahmed Haider, would like 'A better regulatory environment... so that we can reward our staff for their hard work in shares, which have more value than Christmas bonuses.' Photo: buuea.com Andy Sheats, CEO and founder of health.com.au, says 'All I want for Christmas is two Junes next year!' - their best month for sales. Photo: harrisblack.com.au Maureen Houssein-Mustafa OAM, founder and chairman of the Australasian College Broadway, would like to speak with her business hero, Richard Branson. Photo: Getty Images Nick Raphaely, co-founder, Assetline wants tickets to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, as Australia revels in winning back the Ashes. Photo: Getty Images Sharon Zeev Poole, founder Agent99 Public Relations says, 'An engaged and motivated team around me, a growing list of happy clients and a stable economy' is all an entrepreneurs could ask for. businesschecksinfo.com Alexandra Tselios, Founder and Publisher of TheBigSmoke.com.au, wants a Hustle clutch. Photo:indiegogo.com Andre Eikmeier, CEO and co-founder of Vinomofo, wants a Canon 7D camera to capture his growing children. Photo: canon-europe.com Jeremy Bogan, founder of vtalk, wants a FitBit Flex band to, to track him movement and help him keep in shape. Photo: fitbit.com Marion Grasby, founder of Marion’s Kitchen, wants to be home for Christmas with her family for a simple lunch and maybe an afternoon nap on the couch: 'Simple pleasures!'. Photo: theurbanlist.com Tristan Sterso, managing director of Infoready is wishing for 'a stocking stuffed full of capital, and two weeks off for some clear thinking and planning for 2014'. Photo: childmode.com Paul Siderovski, CEO of Yogurtland, doesn't 'want' anything. 'Christmas is a time of family and being with my wife and four kids is the best Christmas gift. Seeing their faces light up with the lights, gifts and the unknown of what Santa will bring is my wish.' Photo: Getty Images

