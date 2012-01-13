Here Is The Ad Rick Perry Is Relying On To Save His Campaign

Rick Perry’s team has put out a new one minute ad that has just about everything a patriotic American could want.



A football player Tebowing. A big American flag being unfurled. A kid holding a balsa-wood aeroplane as fighter-jets pass overhead. And then the governor himself, hugging people on the campaign trail, and narrating the greatness of America.

For a multi-million dollar campaign that was running cheek-to-jowl with Buddy Roemer in New Hampshire last week, this is pretty impressive. It’s like a glimpse of what the Rick Perry campaign would have been if not for his totally abysmal debate performances.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.