Here Is The Best Part Of Rachel Maddow's Interview With The Ugandan MP Who Wants To "Kill The Gays"

This is what generally sets Rachel Maddow apart from most cable anchors: she is able to conduct a civil interview with a person as revolting as Ugandan MP David Bahati — the man behind the ‘Kill the Gays‘ bill — and not resort to hyperbolic language or posture.



Maddow forewent further tax outrage and devoted half her show to this interview last night. In this clip Bahaiti explains that he’s only doing this to protect the children, and Maddow points out she hasn’t actually compared him to Hitler.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

