Here Is The Best Cover Letter One Executive Has Ever Received

David Silverman, an entrepreneur, executive, and author, writes about the best cover letter he’s ever received on Harvard Business Review.



He complains that most cover letters are terrible because they either recap the resume, are merely a formality, or get way too personal.

There are only three situations when a cover letter should be written, he says: when you know the hiring person’s name,when you know something about the job’s requirements or when someone refers you.

The best example he’s ever seen is short and sweet and goes like so:

Dear David:

I am writing in response to the opening for xxxx, which I believe may report to you. I can offer you seven years of experience managing communications for top-tier xxxx firms, excellent project-management skills, and a great eye for detail, all of which should make me an ideal candidate for this opening. I have attached my résumé for your review and would welcome the chance to speak with you sometime. Best regards, Xxxx Xxxx

“Here’s what I like about this cover letter,” Silverman writes. “It’s short. It sums up the résumé as it relates to the job. It asks for the job.”

Do those three things and you’ll nail your CV. Or at the very least, you’ll wow Silverman.

