Here Is The Australia Day 2014 Honours Lists

Today 700 recipients were awarded a place on the Australia Day Honours Lists for 2014.

Among the recipients are Young Australian of the Year 2014 Jacqueline Freney, Australian of the Year 2012 Geoffrey Rush, former NSW politician John Brogden, award-winning actress Jacki Weaver, winemaker Robert Oatley and Australian sailor Tom Slingsby.

Below is a list of those recognised for their work in the fields of medicine, sport, academia, the arts and charity, under the Companion In The General Division Of The Order Of Australia category.

Professor Samuel Frank BERKOVIC AM

For meritorious service in the field of Naval Gunnery and Seamanship.

Professor Edward BYRNE AO

For eminent service to tertiary education, particularly through leadership and governance roles with Monash University, to biomedical teaching and research, as a scientist and academic mentor, and as a contributor to improved global health.

Mr Timothy Vincent FAIRFAX AM

For eminent service to business and to the community, as an advocate for philanthropy and as a major supporter of the visual arts, to the promotion of higher education opportunities, and to rural and regional development programs.

Professor Bruce Harold McKELLAR

For eminent service to science, particularly the study of theoretical physics, as an academic, educator and researcher, through seminal contributions to scientific development organisations, and as an author and mentor.

Mr Geoffrey RUSH

For eminent service to the arts as a theatre performer, motion picture actor and film producer, as a role model and mentor for aspiring artists, and through support for, and promotion of, the Australian arts industry.

Her Honour the Honourable Sally Gordon THOMAS AM

For eminent service to the people of the Northern Territory, particularly to the judiciary and social justice, to the advancement of women in the legal profession, to youth, and to the promotion and development of tertiary education.

Dr YUNUPINGU, deceased.

For eminent service to the performing arts as a musician and songwriter, to the advancement of education and social justice for Indigenous people, and as an advocate for cultural exchange and understanding.

Other Australians were honoured under the categories of:

