Here Is The Ad Running In Today's WSJ Demanding Rupert Murdoch 'Sanction' Glenn Beck

A group of prominent rabbis organised by the group Jewish Funds for Justice — “including the heads of the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements as well as prominent Orthodox rabbis” — have taken out a full page ad in today’s Wall Street Journal to protest Glenn Beck.



They are asking Rupert Murdoch, owner of the WSJ as well as Fox News, to “sanction” Beck.

Specifically, they are responding to his days-long tirade last fall against George Soros and his “repeated perversion of the memory of the Holocaust.”

They also want an apology from Fox News head Roger Ailes who dismissed complaints at the time as coming from “left-wing rabbis who basically don’t think that anybody can ever use the word ‘Holocaust’ on the air.”

Here’s what the letter reads in part:

“In the charged political climate in the current civic debate, much is tolerated, and much is ignored or dismissed. But you diminish the memory and meaning of the Holocaust when you use it to discredit any individual or organisation you disagree with. That is what Fox News has done in recent weeks, and it is not only ‘left-wing rabbis’ who think so.”

Also: The rabbis’ note Mr. Beck has made “literally hundreds of on-air references to the Holocaust and Nazis when characterising people with whom [Beck] disagree[s].” Beck routinely compares American leaders to Nazis, has likened his crusade against progressives to that of “Israeli Nazi Hunters,” and has said that putting the “common good” first leads to “death camps.”

I’m not sure he “routinely” does it, but he certainly does it more than anyone else on television.

One suspects, if anything, they are likely to get an apology before they get any sort of ‘sanction.’ Meanwhile, Fox News is likely to get is better ratings when Glenn Beck spends the next few days railing against this letter on his television and radio shows.

Ad below.

