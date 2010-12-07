Here Is Schwarzenegger's Emergency Budget Cutting Plan That Democrats Will Ignore

Photo: Flickr / Thomas Hawk

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s last chance to fix the California budget, which has sprung a new $25 billion gap, is expected to fail. The Democrat would rather negotiate with the next governor, a Democrat.His plan to cut $9.9 billion over the next two years was just revealed, via SFGate:



Schwarzenegger on Monday unveiled a plan that relies largely on cuts to health care and social services for the poor. About $7.4 billion of his proposal would come from cuts, include reducing cash assistance to needy families by 15.7 per cent in April, then eliminating the entire welfare-to-work program in July.

He is proposing to eliminate vision coverage and increasing monthly premiums for Healthy Families, a program that provides health coverage for children of low-income families. The governor also is asking the state to limit prescriptions and cap physician visits to 10 a year for Medi-Cal recipients.

This is a fiscal emergency because there’s a new $6 billion gap in this year’s budget. The extra $4 billion in cuts would have gone toward the $19 billion gap for next year. We can’t imagine Governor-elect Jerry Brown is going to find a way that doesn’t involve ugly cuts.

