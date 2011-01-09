Here Is Rep. Gabrielle Giffords NYT Vows Column From 2007 Marriage To Astronaut Mark Kelly

Rep. Gabreille Giffords, the congresswoman shot at point blank range earlier today at a public event in Tuscon Arizona is married to astronaut Mark Kelly, whose twin brother, Scott J. Kelly, is also an astronaut and is reportedly currently in space.
Here is their NYT Vows column from their wedding in 2007.
“FRANK CAPRA would have had a field day with the life of Gabrielle Giffords,” Robert B. Reich mused as guests began to gather for the wedding on Nov. 10 of Representative Gabrielle Giffords and Cmdr. Mark E. Kelly.
Mr. Reich, the former labour secretary, saw parallels in the breezy down-home sincerity of the films Capra directed and the lives of Ms. Giffords, 38, a Democratic congresswoman from her home state of Arizona, and Mr. Kelly, 43, a NASA astronaut and Navy pilot from New Jersey.
So after the ceremony, Mr. Reich was inspired to toast their spirit: “To a bride who moves at a velocity that exceeds that of anyone else in Washington, and a groom who moves at a velocity that exceeds 17,000 miles per hour.”
But theirs was not a whirlwind romance.
