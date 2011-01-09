Here Is Rep. Gabrielle Giffords NYT Vows Column From 2007 Marriage To Astronaut Mark Kelly

Rep. Gabreille Giffords, the congresswoman shot at point blank range earlier today at a public event in Tuscon Arizona is married to astronaut Mark Kelly, whose twin brother, Scott J. Kelly, is also an astronaut and is reportedly currently in space.



Here is their NYT Vows column from their wedding in 2007.

“FRANK CAPRA would have had a field day with the life of Gabrielle Giffords,” Robert B. Reich mused as guests began to gather for the wedding on Nov. 10 of Representative Gabrielle Giffords and Cmdr. Mark E. Kelly.