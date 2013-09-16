Here Is Prime Minister-Elect Tony Abbott's New Ministry

Tony Abbott claiming victory in Sydney. Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

Prime Minister-elect Tony Abbott has announced his ministry, after the Coalition beat the Labor Party in Australia’s recent federal election.

The leader of the National’s Warren Truss will be sworn in as Abbott’s deputy prime minister, and will become the minister for infrastructure and regional development.

As expected Julie Bishop will be the foreign minister, and Joe Hockey will be sworn in as Australia’s treasurer.

Two of the most anticipated appointments were those of New England MP Barnaby Joyce, and former Liberal party leader Malcolm Turnbull.

Joyce will be the agriculture minster, and Turnbull will be the communications minister.

Here are the rest of the appointments:

Minister for Education (Leader of the House): Christopher Pyne

Minister for Indigenous Affairs(Leader of the Nationals in the Senate): Nigel Scullion

Minister for Industry: Ian Macfarlane

Minister for Social Services: Kevin Andrews

Minister for Health; Minister for Sport: Peter Dutton

Minister for Small Business: Bruce Billson

Minister for Trade and Investment: Andrew Robb

Minister for Defence: David Johnston

Minister for the Environment: Greg Hunt

Minister for Immigration and Border Protection: Scott Morrison

Minister for Finance: Mathias Cormann

Now read: ‘Why The Hell Are Australian Banks Performing So Well?’: How Wall St Thinks The Big Four Are Too Expensive

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.