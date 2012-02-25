Here Is One Of Google's Self-Driving Cars On The Road

Google has been testing its self-driving cars since last fall, but we don’t often get to see them around.



But French entrepreneur Loic Le Meur was driving on Highway 101 — the main road through Silicon Valley — and there it was! He was quick enough to snap this pic, which he posted to Google+.

A commenter noted that it’s definitely a self-driving car, not a Street View car, because that thing on the top is a radar transceiver rather than a camera. Plus, you can see the words “self-driving car” on the rear bumper.

We’ve heard that Google has 50 people working on this team, which part of Sergey Brin’s special projects group, and that Google has talked to major car manufacturers about it.

Photo: Loic le Meur via Google+, with permission

