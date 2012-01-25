Here Are Newt Gingrich And His Wife Callista At Auschwitz

These photographs have been slowly making their way around the internet, after they were unearthed by David Graham at The Atlantic earlier this month, from the website of Gingrich Productions, which produces the documentaries that Newt distributes at conservative confabs.



They show Newt and Callista Gingrich posing together at the entrance to the Nazi Death Camp at Auschwitz.

Graham calls these photos “odd” and “off” -which seems just about right. It’s not necessarily disrespectful. But it still seems weird to have a “we were there” photo. What kind of pose is one supposed to get into at the site of an atrocity?

I suppose the oddest thing about this picture is that Gingrich productions featured it on its website at all.

What do you make of it?

Photo: Gingrich Productions

Here’s the next with another bloke. In this one Callista brightens her expression.

Photo: Gingrich Productions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.