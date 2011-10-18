7 More Charts That Show The Average American Has Been Getting Screwed For Decades

Photo: imgur
As we saw over the weekend, Occupy Wall Street continues to gain traction. At this point, despite what some media outlets and personalities are reporting, it’s not quite a protest by and for dirty hippies.Still, a lack of focus continues to hound the movement, giving ammunition to critics and keeping prospective protestors from throwing their support behind something so nebulous. Some are still unclear as to why people are so angry
We’ve been detailing the data showing significant reasons for anger with the 1%. This Reddit thread has even more hard numbers and charts explaining the income differential and class warfare of the past few decades.
In 1979, production and non-supervisory workers saw a 119 per cent rise in productivity and a 100 per cent rise in compensation from 1947. Their wages have gone up just 8 per cent since:
The bottom 20 per cent has $136 billion less than if the growth rate had stayed the same as before 1979:
The flat payroll tax, which has helped pick up the slack from corporate tax loop holes, hits the middle class the hardest:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.