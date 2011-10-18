7 More Charts That Show The Average American Has Been Getting Screwed For Decades

Photo: imgur

As we saw over the weekend, Occupy Wall Street continues to gain traction. At this point, despite what some media outlets and personalities are reporting, it’s not quite a protest by and for dirty hippies.Still, a lack of focus continues to hound the movement, giving ammunition to critics and keeping prospective protestors from throwing their support behind something so nebulous. Some are still unclear as to why people are so angry



We’ve been detailing the data showing significant reasons for anger with the 1%. This Reddit thread has even more hard numbers and charts explaining the income differential and class warfare of the past few decades.

